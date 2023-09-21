Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Focuses On The Weekend

weekend
weekend(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - That system working through the Mississippi Valley is bringing a few showers into parts of the state today. This happens as the overall pattern slowly becomes much more active over the next week and change.

Today’s showers are out there, especially across the western half of the state. One or two of these may sneak into central Kentucky, but I’m not holding my breath on that. Farther east, a few showers working against the grain may show up. The greatest chance is across the southeast.

In between all this is a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The system developing along and just off the southeastern coast continues to look like a potent system and will likely become a tropical storm.

Rain with this stays to our east, but gusts of 20-25mph will be possible during this time.

That same flow also brings another nice brand of air with it. Highs are in the 70s this weekend.

This sets the stage for our pattern to get MUCH more active next week as an upper level low, or a series of upper level systems, work into the region. That looks to bring an increase in rain chances deeper into the week.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our crews showed up to a home in the Joyland neighborhood at Rogers Road and Marshall Lane at...
Police identify suspect in murder of 80-year-old man in Lexington
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
Woman has life-threatening injuries after Lexington shooting
Woman has life-threatening injuries after Lexington shooting
Lexington unveils new affordable housing apartment complex
The Adair County Juvenile Detention Center in Columbia, Ky.
‘Everybody knew about it’: Internal documents expose warnings at youth detention facility

Latest News

FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Very comfortable
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A few more above average days
Chris Bailey Tracks More of the Same
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks More of the Same
radar
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks More of the Same