FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Focuses On The Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - That system working through the Mississippi Valley is bringing a few showers into parts of the state today. This happens as the overall pattern slowly becomes much more active over the next week and change.

Today’s showers are out there, especially across the western half of the state. One or two of these may sneak into central Kentucky, but I’m not holding my breath on that. Farther east, a few showers working against the grain may show up. The greatest chance is across the southeast.

In between all this is a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The system developing along and just off the southeastern coast continues to look like a potent system and will likely become a tropical storm.

Rain with this stays to our east, but gusts of 20-25mph will be possible during this time.

That same flow also brings another nice brand of air with it. Highs are in the 70s this weekend.

This sets the stage for our pattern to get MUCH more active next week as an upper level low, or a series of upper level systems, work into the region. That looks to bring an increase in rain chances deeper into the week.

