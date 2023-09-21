Everyday Kentucky
Funeral arrangements for Brereton Jones announced

Official governor portrait of Brereton Jones.
Official governor portrait of Brereton Jones.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for former Kentucky governor Brereton Jones.

Jones died Monday. He was 84 years old.

He served in Kentucky’s top office from 1991 to 1995 and was lieutenant governor before that.

After retiring from politics, Jones ran a horse farm in Woodford County.

Jones will lie in state in the rotunda of the Kentucky Capitol Building on Monday. The visitation for Jones there will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The family will receive visitors there from 3:00–7:00 p.m.

A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Forks of the Elkhorn Baptist Church, followed by a private burial.

His family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Racetrack Chaplaincy of America, Old Friends, or Bluegrass Care Navigators.

