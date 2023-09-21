Lexington to host annual ‘Burgers and Beats’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An annual food and music event is coming to Lexington for the first time.

Glean Kentucky is hosting ‘Burgers and Beats’ at Moondance Amphitheater tonight.

The event has previously taken place in other central Kentucky cities.

The Bent Penny Band will perform at tonight’s show. Food trucks and fun games will also be on site for attendees to enjoy.

The family fun event goes from 5:30-8 p.m. tonight.

You can buy your tickets on the ‘Burgers and Beats’ website. Kids 12 and under get in free.

