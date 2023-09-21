New Circle outer loop back open after 5-vehicle crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The outer loop of New Circle Road is back open after a five-vehicle crash.

According to police, there was a five-vehicle injury crash on the outer loop of New Circle Road just past the overpass in the Nicholasville Road area.

They say a traffic backup caused the cash.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The outer loop was shut down past the Nicholasville Road overpass but has since reopened.

