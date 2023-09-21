Everyday Kentucky
Pizza chain opening multiple Lexington locations

An Indiana-based pizza chain is coming to Fayette County.
An Indiana-based pizza chain is coming to Fayette County.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An Indiana-based pizza chain is coming to Fayette County.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Parlour is known for craft pizza and beer.

Parlour’s CEO told the paper they plan to open three restaurants in Lexington, one on Harrodsburg Road in April of next year and another in the Hamburg area next summer.

The third location has not been announced.

Parlour started in 2020 in Jeffersonville, Indiana. It has five locations, including two in Louisville.

