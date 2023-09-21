Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Sex offender arrested after vigilant moms spot him at Kentucky park, police say

Nathaniel Lee Sparks, 38.
Nathaniel Lee Sparks, 38.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a registered sex offender was arrested after he was seen near a playground in Richmond.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded on September 15 to a call at Lake Reba Park about a man acting suspiciously.

Police say two mothers who were watching over children at the park noticed a man, who was not with children, “using his phone” near the playground area of the park.

The women were able to give police the description of the man’s vehicle and his license plate number.

Police say they were able to identify the man as 38-year-old Nathaniel Lee Sparks of Irvine, Ky. They say Sparks is a registered sex offender and is prohibited from being on the property of a publicly owned or leased playground.

Sparks was subsequently arrested Wednesday at his home by Kentucky State Police and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Richmond police say anyone wishing to report suspicious activity at a park can call 859-624-4776.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our crews showed up to a home in the Joyland neighborhood at Rogers Road and Marshall Lane at...
Police identify suspect in murder of 80-year-old man in Lexington
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
Woman has life-threatening injuries after Lexington shooting
Woman has life-threatening injuries after Lexington shooting
Lexington unveils new affordable housing apartment complex
The Adair County Juvenile Detention Center in Columbia, Ky.
‘Everybody knew about it’: Internal documents expose warnings at youth detention facility

Latest News

The effort is part of Hunger Action Month to spread awareness about food insecurity in Eastern...
WATCH | Walk for hunger to take place in Lexington
Top Stories: WKYT News at Noon (9/21/2023)
Top Stories: WKYT News at Noon (9/21/2023)
George Cerveny of Corbin, Ky. went to bed Tuesday night not thinking too much about that...
Kentucky man hits it big with Mega Millions ticket
The hunger walk raises awareness about food insecurity.
Walk for hunger to take place in Lexington