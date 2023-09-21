Everyday Kentucky
Southern Ky. community cracking down on crime

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A community in southern Kentucky is making a new push in the fight against crime.

We rode along with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office to see how they are cracking down on crime

Sheriff Bill Elliotte says he’s pulled together all the manpower he could muster so that his office can conduct targeted patrols in troublesome areas of their communities.

“Guys, we’re going to target what few warrants that we know we’re gonna try to serve. Let’s just go out and flood the area. We’re going to do Canadatown area tonight,” Sheriff Elliotte said.

They were out here working to serve warrants or dealing with drug activity.

Wednesday night, they also made traffic stops and set up road checks in the area…

Their efforts led to multiple arrests, and Sheriff Elliotte says the exercise helps his team of deputies to bond and learn from each other.

“You know we are a small department. We just lost two officers to another department. So everybody else has to pick up their work. Those calls don’t stop, so we can take this opportunity here a few times a month to get out and hit these areas of our county,” Sheriff Elliotte said.

Sheriff Elliotte also told us these people that they are after really just make up a small minority of the county. But that is why he wants to continue these patrols in the coming weeks and months to make these communities safer for everyone else who lives here

These patrols will be conducted on different nights of the week and go into different communities, but they may also revisit the same ground they previously covered as well.

