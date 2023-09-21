Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Tips to help you achieve early retirement

40% of working adults are concerned about their ability to afford retirement
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Gallup reports that the average expected retirement age in the United States is 64, anything before that is considered retiring early.

There are several key strategies that help people retire early. Danetha Doe, founder of the website Money & Mimosas, shared several of them:

Start saving for retirement as soon as possible – those in their 20s and 30s should open and contribute to a retirement account, like a 401(k) or IRA.

Don’t despair over starting later in life – it is never too late to begin.

Think about what type of retirement lifestyle is desired – those who want to travel may need to save more while others may opt to move abroad to cheaper cost of living areas.

“The rule of thumb is to save ten times your current salary,” Doe said. “If you’re making $80,000 as an example as your annual salary, then the rule of thumb says to have $800,000 saved for retirement.”

One way Doe suggested to reach this goal is the “Financial Independence Retire Early,” or FIRE, method.

Investopedia has a step-by-step guide, but it essentially requires workers to either increase the amount of money they’re making or drastically cut expenses so there is more money to save for retirement.

“And you can increase your income by taking on a side hustle,” Doe suggested. “Or you can become a full-time entrepreneur at Money & Mimosas, we have a wealth of information about how to grow and scale your business and give folks tips on how you can increase your income in order to reach your retirement goal of retiring early.”

Doe said to keep in mind it’s an ambitious goal to retire early because there may be 20 or 30 more years of life after retirement, and funds must be available to cover expenses.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our crews showed up to a home in the Joyland neighborhood at Rogers Road and Marshall Lane at...
Police identify suspect in murder of 80-year-old man in Lexington
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
Woman has life-threatening injuries after Lexington shooting
Woman has life-threatening injuries after Lexington shooting
Lexington unveils new affordable housing apartment complex
The Adair County Juvenile Detention Center in Columbia, Ky.
‘Everybody knew about it’: Internal documents expose warnings at youth detention facility

Latest News

FILE - Voters fill out their ballots at a polling site in the Bedford–Stuyvesant neighborhood,...
New York attorney general sends cease-and-desist letter to group accused of voter intimidation
The "Dignity Station" contains two showers, two bathrooms and two washer and dryer sets.
‘Dignity Station’ coming to serve Lexington’s homeless population
The owner of a controversial Halloween display of a beheaded Jesus prop has responded to mixed...
Halloween display featuring devil and beheaded Jesus sparks controversy
FILE - Marine Gen. Eric Smith, testifies during the Senate Armed Services hearing on his...
Senate confirms new Army chief and Marine Corps commandant
Funeral arrangements for Brereton Jones announced
WATCH | Funeral arrangements for Brereton Jones announced