Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

UK updates amnesty policy to reduce shame when students seek drug or alcohol related intervention

University of Kentucky updates amnesty policy to reduce shame when students seek drug or alcohol related intervention
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky announced on Thursday that it will be expanding some of the school’s codes of student conduct.

UK representatives said these changes will empower students to know their rights.

“What I hope it means for our students is get yourself or someone help if you even suspect someone may need it,” said Hannah Simms, UK Associate Dean for Student Behavior.

Simms said the school’s newest amnesty policy expansion means that students should not be afraid of getting in trouble when seeking help for a drug or alcohol-related emergency.

“We are working on making sure that our policies, both the code of student conduct and the amnesty policy within it, reflect what we talk about with students every day, which is take care of yourself first. Get the help when needed and we will worry about what comes next after that help has been attained,” she said.

Simms said procedures are in place to ensure the policy is not abused and that those behaviors are not repeated.

“The educational resources that we are putting in front of students as part of the amnesty process are going to meet their needs and meet them exactly where they’re at.”

Recovery Café Lexington Manager Kara Brown-Floyd said she thinks this policy change will help to remove the shame many people have when asking for help.

“The opposite of substance use is not recovery, it’s community,” said Brown-Floyd. “So, when you allow people to be there for each other and create a community, its just gonna help make a stronger and healthier community on UK’s campus.”

Brown-Floyd said this update can potentially impact the stigma surrounding recovery as a whole.

“Fear of academic consequences or something like that really creates and enhances or encourages that same shame and guilt. It prevents people from seeking the help that they may need. I think its amazing. I think that its a huge step forward and it can really help a lot of people,” Brown-Floyd added.

If any parents or caregivers have questions about how this policy will impact their students, Simms asks them to contact UK’s Office of Student Conduct.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our crews showed up to a home in the Joyland neighborhood at Rogers Road and Marshall Lane at...
Police identify suspect in murder of 80-year-old man in Lexington
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
George Cerveny of Corbin, Ky. went to bed Tuesday night not thinking too much about that...
Kentucky man hits it big with Mega Millions ticket
Lexington unveils new affordable housing apartment complex
Woman has life-threatening injuries after Lexington shooting
Woman has life-threatening injuries after Lexington shooting

Latest News

according to Lexwrecks, there was a four-vehicle injury crash on the outer loop of New Circle...
4-vehicle crash shuts down section of New Circle outer loop
The gubernatorial campaign is heating up as we quickly approach election day. A big part of...
Political expert weighs in on how abortion is impacting Kentucky’s governor race
Fall wildfire season begins October 1 in Kentucky
WATCH | Fall wildfire season begins October 1 in Kentucky
Lexington 988 call center starts volunteer program amid rising number of calls
WATCH | Lexington 988 call center starts volunteer program amid rising number of calls