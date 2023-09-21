Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Working from home is better for the environment, study says

A news study says working from home is better for the environment.
A news study says working from home is better for the environment.(PxHere)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Employees advocating for remote work might have another positive in their favor.

A new study found working from home is better for the environment.

The study’s authors said it could cut a person’s carbon footprint by 58% compared to in-office work.

Hybrid work also had an impact. Working from home two to four days a week cut a person’s carbon footprint by up to 29%.

One day spent working at home did not make a significant difference.

The study analyzed multiple data sets, including energy consumption surveys and Microsoft employee data.

Several of the researchers were also Microsoft employees.

The study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our crews showed up to a home in the Joyland neighborhood at Rogers Road and Marshall Lane at...
Police identify suspect in murder of 80-year-old man in Lexington
According to the coroner, the body was found Tuesday night at Tri-City Motors on south Highway...
Coroner identifies body found at Kentucky auto dealership
The coroner pronounced the man dead at 5:50 p.m. from the hospital’s emergency department.
59-year-old man died after bee attack, coroner confirmed
Michael Gilbert, 39.
Police arrest suspect in Lexington bank robbery
"He said today he feels like that last fist bump they got was a, ‘See you on the other side,...
Pulaski Co. football community mourns sudden passing of one of their own

Latest News

Two officers responded to a call from a father who said he had found photos and messages on his...
Video shows officer repeatedly discussed charging 11-year-old victim with child sexual abuse offense
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on prescription drug costs, in the East Room of the...
Under pressure over border, Biden administration grants protection to hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans
Two officers responded to a call from a father who said he had found photos and messages on his...
Officer tells father his 11-year-old could be charged with child porn
FILE - Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. speaks about U.S. defense strategy at the...
Senate confirms chairman of joint chiefs as GOP senator still blocking hundreds of military nominees
A retired firefighter in Massachusetts recently went above and beyond to save newborn possums.
Retired firefighter helps save 6 baby possums after pregnant mother hit, killed by vehicle