Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Temps cool for the start of Fall this weekend

By Alexa Minton
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A great set up for the weekend ahead with mainly dry conditions for most of the state. Temps for your Friday will peak in the low 80s as we see mostly sunshine again today. As we creep towards the evening hours some strong wind gusts will head across the Bluegrass - they look to be flowing from the Northeast and could get pretty strong in the early parts of the evening, peaking around 25mph.

Saturday keeps up with the nice breeze but not nearly as strong as the night before. Plus, the start of Fall is this Saturday and we will see temps begin to tumble slightly. Highs will settle in the upper 70s.

Parts of Eastern Kentucky will have the chance for some rainfall on Saturday as a large tropical system tracks up the eastern coast of the US. Parts of the storm could give scattered showers for the eastern most portions of the region.

Mainly Dry conditions with a healthy mix of sun and clouds will linger until the middle of next week, when the Bluegrass prepares to see another active low pressure system shaking up our weather pattern with some rain.

Have a Great Friday!

