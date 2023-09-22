Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Community partners help to curb youth gun violence in Lexington

Community partners help to curb youth gun violence in Lexington
By Julia Sandor
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It takes more than just city leaders and police to help curb gun violence. It also takes community partners.

The One Lexington program works with community partners to help get youth off the streets.

Whether you’re in the booth or in the dugout, One Lexington’s community partners are planting seeds of change through action.

“Even though its a small portion of us, that small amount of change is making other kids say hey...they’re doing it, so maybe we should try to do this, or maybe we can help our friend.” Music producer and One Lexington community partner, J.K. Wyche said.

Wyche is giving kids a new voice by letting them share their own stories behind the mic.

“Hip Hop is something you live, rap is something you do. It’s totally different. Hip Hop is showing and proving what it can do and how it can improve your creativity and help you improve your life.”

Over at Kenawood Park, Coach Mino, another One Lexington Partner, is also making a difference for Lexington’s youth.

Through sports, like baseball, Coach Mino is providing a safe place.

“My first set of kids are in high school now and they’re doing well in school and on the field. It brings a smile to my face knowing I had something to do with that,” Coach Mino said.

Throughout the past year, One Lexington statistics show gun violence decreased among youth and young adults in Lexington.

“Just having them at baseball practice, three or four times a week and in a tournament at 12, 13 years old when they could be on the corner doing something they’re not supposed to, it helps out.” Coach Mino said.

As one lexington community partners Wyche and Mino take their own experiences and show the younger generation how to learn from it.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana-based pizza chain is coming to Fayette County.
Pizza chain opening multiple Lexington locations
George Cerveny of Corbin, Ky. went to bed Tuesday night not thinking too much about that...
Kentucky man hits it big with Mega Millions ticket
according to Lexwrecks, there was a four-vehicle injury crash on the outer loop of New Circle...
New Circle outer loop back open after 5-vehicle crash
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
Nathaniel Lee Sparks, 38.
Sex offender arrested after vigilant moms spot him at Kentucky park, police say

Latest News

Fayette Alliance weighs in on Urban Services Boundary
WATCH | Fayette Alliance weighs in on Urban Services Boundary
UK students concerned over increase in pedestrians being hit near campus
WATCH | UK students concerned over increase in pedestrians being hit near campus
Kentucky NAACP convention happening this weekend
WATCH | Kentucky NAACP convention happening this weekend
Lexington community members weigh in on plans to expand urban services boundary