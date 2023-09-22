Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Company extends ice cream recall for listeria concern

The Life Raft Treats recall includes the company's Not Fried Chicken and Life is Peachy flavors.
The Life Raft Treats recall includes the company's Not Fried Chicken and Life is Peachy flavors.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Life Raft Treats is recalling more of its ice cream products due to possible listeria contamination.

The recall includes the company’s Not Fried Chicken and Life is Peachy treats, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.

Health officials say the recalled treats come in a variety of packages with a best by date of Aug. 28, 2024.

Listeria can cause serious medical issues in young kids, the elderly and pregnant women.

Healthy individuals typically suffer short-term symptoms such as fever, headache and upset stomachs.

No illnesses have been reported. The company says you can return the items for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana-based pizza chain is coming to Fayette County.
Pizza chain opening multiple Lexington locations
George Cerveny of Corbin, Ky. went to bed Tuesday night not thinking too much about that...
Kentucky man hits it big with Mega Millions ticket
according to Lexwrecks, there was a four-vehicle injury crash on the outer loop of New Circle...
New Circle outer loop back open after 5-vehicle crash
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
Nathaniel Lee Sparks, 38.
Sex offender arrested after vigilant moms spot him at Kentucky park, police say

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington Sept. 15....
Biden, Harris deliver remarks on gun safety
United Auto Workers march outside the Stellantis North American Headquarters, Wednesday, Sept....
Auto workers are expanding their strike to 38 locations in 20 states, targeting Stellantis and GM
FILE - In this April 17, 2019, photo, reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower is...
Guantanamo judge rules 9/11 defendant unfit for trial after panel finds abuse rendered him psychotic
Richard Pearson with the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association said the...
Shortage of referees forcing school district to move football games to Thursday