Fayette County students learn how to be ‘street smart’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Having ‘book smarts’ is great for academics. But what about those ‘street smarts?’ Some Lexington students were learning about that Friday.

Students from the Steam Academy and Opportunity Middle College learned some basic life lessons.

“We are working on street smarts. These are all the things we thought students should learn before they go off to college. Because both of our groups, Opportunity Middle College and Steam, are for juniors and seniors, and so we realize these children don’t have a lot of time before they are going to go off to college. So, these are all the things that their instructors wish we had been taught,” said Karen Edwards of Opportunity Middle College.

Students learned things like how to change a tire, check oil levels, how to use ratchet straps, how to iron clothes, and even learned how to make grilled cheese.

“I don’t want to see a student stuck on the side of the road just with no clue what to do with their car, you know, and it’s all about safety and all about just making sure that once they leave us and they go off to college on their own, that they have these skills in their back pocket,” Edwards said.

“Some of our parents texted and said, ‘Hey, can we join the day as well?’ We said this is for our high school students today, but yes, this is absolutely important. There are so many people that don’t have the basic skills when life throws a curve, and you get a flat tire, and if you don’t have AAA or someone who knows how to do that skill. If you have that skill, you can take care of that trouble in your day,” said Geralyn Strange of Steam Academy.

