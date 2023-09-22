Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Fayette County students learn how to be ‘street smart’

One of the lessons taught Friday was how to use ratchet straps when bringing luggage to college.
One of the lessons taught Friday was how to use ratchet straps when bringing luggage to college.(WKYT)
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Having ‘book smarts’ is great for academics. But what about those ‘street smarts?’ Some Lexington students were learning about that Friday.

Students from the Steam Academy and Opportunity Middle College learned some basic life lessons.

“We are working on street smarts. These are all the things we thought students should learn before they go off to college. Because both of our groups, Opportunity Middle College and Steam, are for juniors and seniors, and so we realize these children don’t have a lot of time before they are going to go off to college. So, these are all the things that their instructors wish we had been taught,” said Karen Edwards of Opportunity Middle College.

Students learned things like how to change a tire, check oil levels, how to use ratchet straps, how to iron clothes, and even learned how to make grilled cheese.

“I don’t want to see a student stuck on the side of the road just with no clue what to do with their car, you know, and it’s all about safety and all about just making sure that once they leave us and they go off to college on their own, that they have these skills in their back pocket,” Edwards said.

“Some of our parents texted and said, ‘Hey, can we join the day as well?’ We said this is for our high school students today, but yes, this is absolutely important. There are so many people that don’t have the basic skills when life throws a curve, and you get a flat tire, and if you don’t have AAA or someone who knows how to do that skill. If you have that skill, you can take care of that trouble in your day,” said Geralyn Strange of Steam Academy.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana-based pizza chain is coming to Fayette County.
Pizza chain opening multiple Lexington locations
George Cerveny of Corbin, Ky. went to bed Tuesday night not thinking too much about that...
Kentucky man hits it big with Mega Millions ticket
according to Lexwrecks, there was a four-vehicle injury crash on the outer loop of New Circle...
New Circle outer loop back open after 5-vehicle crash
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
Nathaniel Lee Sparks, 38.
Sex offender arrested after vigilant moms spot him at Kentucky park, police say

Latest News

ARH cuts ribbon on first central Ky. facility
WATCH | ARH cuts ribbon on first central Ky. facility
Appalachian Regional Health Care cut the ribbon on its first medical facility in central...
ARH cuts ribbon on first central Ky. facility
The Lexington Public Library unveiled a new exhibit today showing examples of ‘redlining’ to...
New exhibit at Lexington library explores ‘redlining’
Toney Wade was in Kentucky for several weeks after he told Ricky Griffis' family he would...
Man instrumental in high-profile search operations under investigation