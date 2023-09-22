Everyday Kentucky
Final day for electricity bill assistance program

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today is the final day to apply for assistance in paying electricity bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

The program offers families a one-time benefit of up to $250 to go toward bills. People with heat-related health risks may also be eligible to receive air conditioning units.

To qualify, applicants have to meet income requirements based on federal poverty guidelines. They will also need proof of social security number or green card, proof of household members’ income, and current electricity bills.

You can learn more from the Community Action Council and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

