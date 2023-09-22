Everyday Kentucky
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Focuses On The Weekend

By Chris Bailey
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve made it to the end of the week and we are rolling into a windy and mainly dry weekend across the Commonwealth as a Tropical Storm along the Carolina coast slows everything down. This means our rain chances next week continue to look slow to develop.

Temps today generally range from the upper 70s east to the low 80s for the rest of the region. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds.

As this is happening, Ophelia is developing off the southeastern coast and this will likely become a strong Tropical Storm as it heads toward a early Saturday landfall in North Carolina.

This may throw some clouds into the east on Saturday with everyone getting in on a strong northeast wind starting tonight and going through the weekend. Highs are in the 70s.

Rain chances show up by Tuesday and should stick around through the rest of the week.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

