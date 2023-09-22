Hearing over proposed sewer rate hike by private company in Scott Co. continues

SCOTT Co., Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been an ongoing battle after business and homeowners in a few Scott County communities learned they’d be facing a major sewer rate hike.

“A proposed rate increase of 695 percent. That was in our thought very aggressive and that’s why we’re doing what we’re doing on behalf of the community,” said Judge Executive Joe Pat Covington.

Scott County Judge Executive Covington said after seeing proposed rate hikes from Bluegrass Water, they decided to hire attorneys. They’ve filed a lawsuit on behalf of these customers.

“When rates are increased, and that’s a reality, the hope is that it’s done gradually over time. Phased in so to speak.”

A hearing started Monday and will run through the end of the week. The Public Service Commission is hearing from both sides, as well as the Attorney General’s Office. The company’s proposed rate hike primarily affects the Delaplain, Longview, and Moon Lake communities.

“It wasn’t just in residential areas. It’s also in the Delaplain Industrial area. So businesses that employ hundreds of people being potentially impacted by the significant increase.”

For now, the county’s fight against Bluegrass Water continues before the PSC. Which you can keep up with here.

“We’re confident in the data and information we shared. Hopeful for a good outcome.”

Bluegrass Water purchased a number of utilities in Kentucky in 2019. They’ve cited a need to bring these systems into state compliance as a reason for the rate increase.

Covington said the commission has until February to make a ruling.

