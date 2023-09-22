Hit-and-run victim’s family raising money for funeral expenses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The family and friends of Jerry ‘Alex’ Creech, who was just 20 years old when he was killed in a car crash on Septemeber 14, are looking to fundraise money to cover funeral expenses.

“Heros get remembered, but legends never die, and he was a legend in his short time on earth,” said Charles Switzer, Alex’s uncle.

Alex is remembered as a giving friend and for his love of cars and motorcycles.

“He was always there for them. He was always the friend that you could count on,” said Switzer. “He was a car lover ever since he was knee-high to a grasshopper.”

Oftentimes, these two of Alex’s traits would overlap.

“If his friends had car troubles, he was a big ‘gearhead’ as well, and he would go and either help them change their oil or if they were on the side of the road, he would be right there with them,” said Switzer.

Switzer said Alex’s passing serves as a reminder for motorists to be aware of who they are sharing the roads with, including those riding on motorcycles.

“People complain about motorcyclists being loud, but sometimes they have to be just so they could be heard since they’re not always seen,” said Switzer. “Motorcyclists are out there. Keep your head on a pivot.

Switzer and the rest of Alex’s family will host a car show to raise money to help with funeral expenses.

The car show will take place on Oct. 8 from 1-4 p.m. at the Falling Springs Recreational Center in Versailles. Switzer said people are also welcome to showcase other vehicles, such as trucks, motorcycles, tractors, four-wheelers and lawnmowers.

The event is open and free to the public; those looking to enter the car show will be charged a $20 entry fee.

There will also be prizes at the door, raffles and food.

Switzer said Alex was born and raised in Versailles, ran cross country at Woodford High School and volunteered in his local youth group. Now, the community Alex was a part of throughout his life is invited to join his loved ones in remembering and celebrating Alex’s life and continued impact.

“He was there for us, no matter on Earth or not, he’s still with us,” said Switzer.

Switzer said the police have not made an arrest in the death of Jerry ‘Alex’ Creech. Those who have information are asked to call Lexington Police.

