Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Kentucky NAACP convention happening this weekend

Kentucky chapters of the NAACP are holding the 76th annual state convention in Richmond.
Kentucky chapters of the NAACP are holding the 76th annual state convention in Richmond.(WKYT)
By Darnell Crenshaw
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky chapters of the NAACP are holding the 76th annual state convention in Richmond.

The theme this year is “Advocating for Equity and Justice: It Begins With Me!”

All 24 branches throughout the Commonwealth will be on EKU’s campus all weekend long.

They will have break-out sessions to discuss a variety of topics like activism, mental and physical health and leadership.

Leaders feel progress has been slipping away.

Their example are obstacles in Black voter registration and the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse affirmative action within the realms of higher education.

“We feel like what progress we’ve made, we are starting to see that slip away, and we want to reinforce the fact that number one, we got to make a commitment ourselves to do something about it,” said Richmond Madison County NAACP Program Leader John black. “That’s why we end it with ‘It begins with me.’”

the NAACP of Kentucky is nonpartisan.

The organization invited gubernatorial candidates Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron to attend the conference.

Beshear made an appearance Friday morning.

The NAACP of Kentucky says Cameron did not accept the invite.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana-based pizza chain is coming to Fayette County.
Pizza chain opening multiple Lexington locations
George Cerveny of Corbin, Ky. went to bed Tuesday night not thinking too much about that...
Kentucky man hits it big with Mega Millions ticket
according to Lexwrecks, there was a four-vehicle injury crash on the outer loop of New Circle...
New Circle outer loop back open after 5-vehicle crash
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
Nathaniel Lee Sparks, 38.
Sex offender arrested after vigilant moms spot him at Kentucky park, police say

Latest News

UK students concerned over increase in pedestrians being hit near campus
WATCH | UK students concerned over increase in pedestrians being hit near campus
UK Police say the victim hit by a car overnight in Lexington appears to be a UK student.
UK students concerned over increase in pedestrians being hit near campus
One of the lessons taught Friday was how to use ratchet straps when bringing luggage to college.
Fayette County students learn how to be ‘street smart’
ARH cuts ribbon on first central Ky. facility
WATCH | ARH cuts ribbon on first central Ky. facility