Lexington community members weigh in on plans to expand urban services boundary

Fayette Alliance weighs in on Urban Services Boundary
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday, the Urban Growth Management Advisory Committee recommended that the Urban Services Boundary expand by just over 3,000 gross acres.

“It’s supposed to add more housing stock, and the council specifically said more affordable housing because, as we all know, across the United States, there’s arguably a housing crisis,” said Lexington Planning and Conservation Commissioner Keith Horn.

Horn said the recommended area for development includes areas around Winchester Road, Parkers Mill Road, Athens Boonesboro Road and Man o’ War.

“As the planning commission makes a draft map, we’re going to be working with a consultant to create a master plan over the next year, and all of that needs to be finished by December 21 of 2024,” said Horn.

Representatives from the Fayette Alliance said more research needs to be put into place before the expansion process begins.

“In conjunction with other community members, we have filed a lawsuit against the city based upon this decision because we felt that the decision of the council and mandating this expansion was not in compliance with the law or with Kentucky statutes,” said Brittany Reothemeier, Fayette Alliance Executive Director. “We have some very big legal questions about how these decisions were made, and that concerningly, they were made without any research justification to support them.”

Reothemeier said the public needs more information on the costs and other data points surrounding this plan.

“We need to be very cognizant of the land and the soils and what we’re giving up because once we develop this land, it can’t be undone,” Roethemeier added.

Both Horn and Roethemeier encourage the public to use their voice in this matter.

The UGM Advisory Committee is set to have another meeting on Thursday. The public is allowed to attend and give their perspectives on the plan.

If you cannot attend the meeting but would still like to share your thoughts, you can submit comments here.

The urban growth management master plan draft can be viewed here.

