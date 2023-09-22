New exhibit at Lexington library explores ‘redlining’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Public Library unveiled a new exhibit Friday showing examples of ‘redlining’ to uncover the deep-rooted systemic inequities that have shaped our cities and communities.

“I think it’s always important to hear this history of how we got where we are today.”

It’s a piece of history that may be a hard pill to swallow but one that Lexington Public Library believes needs to be shared. The exhibit explains “redlining.”

“Redlining was the practice where the federal government essentially refused to ensure loans in certain neighborhoods,” shared Heather Dieffenbach, executive director.

Viewers can follow an actual red line on the floor and travel back in time, seeing historical context and evidence of redlining happening globally.

Anne Donworth, director of development, marketing, and communications, showed some examples of redlining that happened right here in Lexington.

“This is not completely gone. When people earned their freedom, they were forced to buy less quality land. There were tons of little townships within lexington and Fayette County. Many of those were referred to as Black hamlets when people started building a community there, then the policy would change so they’d have to start all over again,” Donworth shared.

The exhibit looks at the pains of the past, issues lingering in the present, and hope for people to unify and a future to come from it.

“I hope it will help people have more conversations about doing better and being better,” said Donworth.

The exhibit will be up through November 17.

