One person seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is seriously hurt after a hit-and-run crash in Lexington.

The crash happened shortly before 1 AM outside of the Cookout on South Broadway. Police say a driver hit a person and left the scene before first responders arrived. Crews rushed the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A crash reconstruction team closed the road to investigate. It has since been reopened.

Police have not made any arrests in connection with this incident.

