One person seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash

One person is seriously hurt after a hit-and-run crash in Lexington.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is seriously hurt after a hit-and-run crash in Lexington.

The crash happened shortly before 1 AM outside of the Cookout on South Broadway. Police say a driver hit a person and left the scene before first responders arrived. Crews rushed the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A crash reconstruction team closed the road to investigate. It has since been reopened.

Police have not made any arrests in connection with this incident.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

