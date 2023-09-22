Southern Ky. woman facing charges after crash involving deputy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky woman is facing charges after a crash involving a deputy.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Ronald Hellard was driving his cruiser along west Highway 80 near the intersection of Highway 1248.

They say 48-year-old Emily Edwards pulled out of a driveway crossing in front of the deputy.

Emily Edwards (Pulaski Co. Sheriff's Office)

Deputy Hellard tried to avoid the crash and went down into a ditch.

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies arrested Edwards.

She’s facing DUI, wanton endangerment of an officer and other charges.

