Teal flamingos raise money for ovarian cancer research

For $20, a flock of ten fun-loving flamingos will roost in the yard of your choice; $40 will produce a flock of 20 birds; and $50 will display a flamboyant flock of 30 of the delightful flock. Anti-flocking insurance (to avoid being flocked) can also be purchased for $25.(Cyndy Humble)
By Destiny Quinn
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Flamingos have been popping up around Taylor County!

Unlike your typical flamingo, the flamingos being found in Campbellsville are teal and are raising money for a good cause.

This is the fourth year that flamingos have migrated to Taylor County, thanks to “flocking technicians” with the Taylor County Extension Homemakers.

The flocks of birds raise money for the University of Kentucky Ovarian Cancer Research Project.

“The free screenings that are offered through this program enables women to be screened for a very silent deadly disease,” said Flock for a Cure Chair Cyndy Humble. “The goal is to help eradicate cancer. The goal is to make women aware that the screenings are available.”

September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, so you will continue to see the birds in yards and businesses.

For $20, a flock of ten fun-loving flamingos will roost in the yard of your choice; $40 will produce a flock of 20 birds; and $50 will display a flamboyant flock of 30 of the delightful flock. Anti-flocking insurance (to avoid being flocked) can also be purchased for $25.

The birds will travel up to 10 miles from Campbellsville.

The flock will remain in place for no more than 48 hours. All flocks are delivered and removed by trained flocking technicians and come with information to help the recipients choose a future home or business to be flocked.

100% of the money raised will go to ovarian cancer research.

Last year, the homemakers collected over $7,000 dollars in donations.

They hope that this year they raise even more.

To arrange a flocking until September 30, pick up a flocking form at the Taylor County Extension Office at 1143 S. Columbia road, or call 270-465-4511 for more information.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

