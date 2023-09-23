Everyday Kentucky
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Tracking a Breezy Start to Fall

FastCast Saturday |Alexa Minton Tracks a breezy start to Fall
By Alexa Minton
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Happy first official day of Fall! We are looking at some cooler temps for the beginning of Autumn but an overall beautiful weekend ahead. high temps will be in the upper 70s for the majority of the state. Some wind gusts could get stronger as we approach the evening hours, with winds in the overnight peaking at around 25mph.

We are keeping our eye on Tropical Storm Ophelia hitting the eastern coast as it made landfall this morning. Its wide moisture swath is allowing for some clouds to kick up in parts of eastern Kentucky.

Have a great Saturday!

