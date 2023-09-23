Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Nice weather continues for rest of weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A beautiful Saturday evening coming as skies will stay completely clear, and it will be mild as temperatures fall into the 60s. Clear skies overnight and turning cool with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Plenty of sunshine to start off Sunday as it starts off cool in the 50s. Lots of sun throughout the day, with just a few passing clouds later in the day. Warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Partly cloudy skies for the evening as temperatures eventually slip into the 60s. Some clouds overnight and another pleasant one with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

A mix of sun and clouds to kick off the new work week. Partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day with a very isolated shower possible. Highs on Monday in the upper 70s to around 80. Completely dry for Monday night as it will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday starts out mostly sunny, but clouds will increase some throughout the day. By the afternoon, it will be very warm, with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs will be into the low to mid 80s with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Scattered showers will continue to be with us, especially after midnight.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature more clouds than sun, with more scattered showers and storms in the forecast. Not a washout, but a good chance to see more needed rain in the area. Both days will be seasonal with temperatures as highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

A few showers may be left Friday morning, but it looks dry for much of the day Friday. Next Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with very low rain chances. Highs Friday and Saturday very seasonal for this time of the year in the mid to upper 70s with a few places pushing 80.

