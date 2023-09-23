Everyday Kentucky
FCPS issues new safety guidelines for games, school events

FCPS issues updated safety guidelines at games and events.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s no shortage of excitement filling the stadium at Frederick Douglass.

“We have a daughter who cheers, so we’re really excited to watch her. And the boys. We hope they pull this win out.”

But this Friday night, parents like Allyson Rogers are learning there are some changes the district is implementing starting with this football game, like increased staff and FCPS police presence at all after school events, and any elementary or middle aged child must be accompanied by a parent.

“I think it’s always good to increase safety. I have no issues with it,” Rogers said.

Chief of High Schools James McMillin said the new safety measures are supposed to give parents peace of mind. They’re also meant to be proactive, rather than reactive.

“Our games, our extracurriculars, our plays, everything. We want them to be focused on students. We had some situations where elementary and middle aged students were getting dropped off with no parental guidance,” McMillin said.

Those with FCPS said in a letter sent to families Thursday that they’ve seen an uptick in profanity use, vaping and fighting. No backpacks or outside food and drinks will be allowed in events and you won’t be allowed to re-enter any event once you leave. McMillin said you could be looking at a one-year ban if you don’t follow the new rules.

“Safety and security is something we’re all looking at these days. The times have changed. Social media has definitely changed.”

But the new safety measures are one thing that one being changing any time soon.

