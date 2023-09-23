Festival Latino de Lexington kicks off

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This weekend, Lexington is bringing Hispanic heritage to the heart of horse country. The two-day Festival Latino de Lexington started Friday afternoon, downtown at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza.

“It’s showing a little bit of each of the Hispanic countries or the Latin countries over the whole weekend,” said Yamel Patterson-Muñoz, the treasurer for the Foundation for Latin American Culture and Arts (FLACA).

Grills sizzle at fourteen different food stands, cooking up classic dishes from several different countries.

“We’ve got Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Guatemala,” said Jess Piersol, a special events manager for Lexington Parks and Recreation.

“I have arepas, ribs, jerk chicken, beef patties,” said Nury Prieto, who was serving up food at the Cuban Latin Grill.

Patterson-Muñoz says the diverse showing reflects real-life trends.

“Hispanics in Lexington are, I would say, as a single race, the fastest-growing community in Lexington,” Patterson-Muñoz said.

Patterson-Muñoz says it doesn’t matter whether you come here to dance, grab some delicious grub, or come to one of the many vendors selling, clothes, accessories and more. She says it all serves as a learning experience for people of any background to find out more about each of their great cultures.

“I think that’s one part of the festival, is to teach what we are about,” said Patterson-Muñoz. “We are here and we’re showing that we want to share our traditions, our food, our music, our language with the rest of Lexington.”

The festival continues Saturday along two blocks of North Limestone Street, going from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

