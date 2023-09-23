Two dead in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner has responded to an apartment complex in Lexington.

Police were dispatched to the Hollow Creek Apartments around 4:00 p.m. Saturday.

Coroner Gary Ginn says a man and a woman have been killed in a shooting.

WKYT has reached out to Lexington Police for more details but have not heard back.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

