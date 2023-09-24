Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Rain chances return this week

FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Alexa Minton tracks another great day ahead
By Alexa Minton
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a cool overnight, we have one more day of wonderful sunshine before we welcome back in rain chances for the state as soon as Monday.

Your Sunday looks to remain calm for our weather conditions with much of the state climbing up towards the 80s for temperature. Parts of eastern Kentucky will be dealing with extra cloud cover from the remnants of tropical storm Ophelia, keeping their temps in the upper 60s, low 70s.

Monday brings about some chances for the popping up of an isolated shower and temps again will settle in the upper 70s. Our pattern for the week will be a little wetter than last week, with rain chances carrying throughout the work week and some more widespread rain projected for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a Great Sunday!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly before 3:30 AM, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Broadway for a...
Lexington police investigate early morning homicide
Law enforcement swarms an apartment complex in Lexington.
Two dead in Lexington murder-suicide
Toney Wade was in Kentucky for several weeks after he told Ricky Griffis' family he would...
Man instrumental in high-profile search operations under investigation
FCPS issues updated safety guidelines at games and events.
FCPS issues new safety guidelines for games, school events
Steven Bell Wheel of Fortune winner
‘It’s pretty surreal’: Knott Co. man shares experience winning on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Latest News

FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Alexa Minton tracks another great day ahead
FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Alexa Minton tracks another great day ahead
Nice weather continues for rest of weekend
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Nice weather continues for rest of weekend
Staying dry Sunday but rain chances do return to the forecast.
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Nice weather continues for rest of weekend
7day WKYT
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Tracking a Breezy Start to Fall