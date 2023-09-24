Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Rain chances return this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a cool overnight, we have one more day of wonderful sunshine before we welcome back in rain chances for the state as soon as Monday.

Your Sunday looks to remain calm for our weather conditions with much of the state climbing up towards the 80s for temperature. Parts of eastern Kentucky will be dealing with extra cloud cover from the remnants of tropical storm Ophelia, keeping their temps in the upper 60s, low 70s.

Monday brings about some chances for the popping up of an isolated shower and temps again will settle in the upper 70s. Our pattern for the week will be a little wetter than last week, with rain chances carrying throughout the work week and some more widespread rain projected for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a Great Sunday!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.