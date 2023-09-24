Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Much needed rain coming this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cloudy evening ahead but warm with temperatures starting in the 70s. Some breaks in the clouds come during the evening into the overnight as it will still be pleasant with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

The new work week starts out on a cloudy note, with temperatures in the 50s. Skies will continue to clear throughout the day, with a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. Another warm day as highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s. Skies continue to clear for Monday evening into the overnight with lows back into the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday will start out with plenty of sunshine, but clouds will increase throughout the day. A very warm day with highs in the low to mid 80s for highs. A stray shower or storm is possible during the day, but rain chances increase into the evening, especially overnight. Scattered showers and storms will be around for the evening and overnight, with lows into the upper 50s to low 60s.

By the middle portion of the week, rain chances really go up. Showers and storms are likely for the day on Wednesday, especially by the afternoon hours. Warm for the day as highs will be into the mid to upper 70s. Shower and storm activity will persist into the evening and overnight hours as lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Most areas should get in on some much-needed rain.

The showers and storms will continue to be around for Thursday but not quite as widespread. Still, many areas should get in more showers and storm activity throughout the day. Highs Thursday will be into the mid to upper 70s, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday, there still will be a few showers and storms possible, mainly east of I-75. It will dry out throughout the day and should be nice, with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Next weekend features plenty of sunshine and really nice weather, with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 on both days of the weekend.

