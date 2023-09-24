Everyday Kentucky
Evolve Kentucky celebrates National Drive Electric Week

By Alexa Minton
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fred Rockhold and E. Gail Chandler are members of Evolve Kentucky - a grassroots non-profit hoping to encourage their fellow Kentuckians to make the switch to electric vehicles - and turn Kentucky’s transportation clean.

In the simplest of terms - Fred said, “Our mission is to promote sustainable transportation.”

E. Gail is 80 years young - but she has only been driving her electric vehicle for 3 weeks. Her switch from a gasoline powered car came because of her own personal goals of sustainability. She said, “I have always had a lot of interest in the environment, my family is Appalachian and they have been interested in the environment - you know picked up litter beside the road.”

According to the US department of energy, the state of Kentucky only has 7, 560 electric vehicles registered as of the end of 2022 - a number that Evolve Kentucky is hoping to increase for 2023. The group has installed multiple free charging stations across the commonwealth with the intent to continue to push for a clean change in Kentucky’s roads.

”Gasoline doesn’t get much greener. I think we have gone as far on efficiency with that as we can,” stated Fred.

But for people like E. Gail and Fred - it’s not just about doing their part to reduce emissions, it’s about building a green future for generations to come.” I think we are stewards,” said E. Gail “And I think we have responsibility to the next generation”

Evolve Kentucky knows their are skeptics out there, but with a green future at the forefront - there is nothing to worry about.

“They got the stop pedal on the left, the go pedal on the right - and the wiggle wheel in the middle. And they drive like any other vehicle.”

