Golden alert issued for missing Jessamine Co. woman

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A golden alert has been issued for a missing Jessamine County woman.

Police say that 28-year-old Christian Faith Thacker was last seen near Ridgewood Drive at around 10 a.m. on Saturday. She was reportedly walking to the Jessamine County Public Library.

Christian has a tattoo that says “Faith” above her right wrist.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of this woman, they are urged to contact The Nicholasville Police Department.

