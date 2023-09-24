Everyday Kentucky
Horse loose on I-75 N

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A horse is running lose on the interstate between Madison County and Fayette County.

Kentucky State Police say sometime after 3 p.m. on Saturday, a horse was spotted running loose on I-75 Northbound near the Clays Ferry Bridge.

Traffic is heavily congested in the area; drivers report being backed up for miles.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

