Lexington African-American Sports Hall of Fame inducts second class

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington African-American Sports Hall of Fame inducted 23 new athletes Saturday night at the Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington.

“I was really taken aback but truly, truly honored and just overwhelmed with a lot of emotions,” said UK women’s basketball alum Bebe Croley.

The inductees spoke about what it means to be celebrated as Lexington sports royalty.

“It’s a great honor. My father was inducted last year, so I’m teasing him now that he’s not on the only one who gets to go into the hall of fame,” said UK men’s basketball alum Leroy Byrd III.

The inductees represented a wide variety of sports and time periods. Some of the earliest athletes honored helped to break barriers in sports for African Americans.

While many inductees acknowledged their own accomplishments, the night was also about celebrating the accomplishments of other inductees.

“It means a lot to see a lot of these athletes accomplishing the goals of what everyone is trying to do,” said former UK football running back George Adams.

The night’s celebration was also a long-awaited homecoming to Lexington for some of the inductees, and it served as a reunion for athletes who have shaped sports in the area.

“I’ve created endless memories. It’s just always special to come home,” said Briana Green, a Lexington Catholic alum. “It feels like it’s like a family reunion, coming here [...] last time I saw them I was like 5 or 6 years old.”

Despite this year’s group being on the second class of inductees, many in this year’s class are aiming to pave the path for future generations of Lexington’s African-American athletes.

“I want the children to see that if they dream big, work hard, and pray, and if it’s God’s will that they can make it in a big man sport,” said Byrd III.

More information about the Lexington African-American Sports Hall of Fame, including how to nominate individual athletes or teams for next year’s class, can be found on the LAASHOF website.

