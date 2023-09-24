Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Lexington African-American Sports Hall of Fame inducts second class

The Lexington African-American Sports Hall of Fame inducted 23 new athletes at the Central Bank...
The Lexington African-American Sports Hall of Fame inducted 23 new athletes at the Central Bank Center in Lexington.(WKYT)
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington African-American Sports Hall of Fame inducted 23 new athletes Saturday night at the Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington.

“I was really taken aback but truly, truly honored and just overwhelmed with a lot of emotions,” said UK women’s basketball alum Bebe Croley.

The inductees spoke about what it means to be celebrated as Lexington sports royalty.

“It’s a great honor. My father was inducted last year, so I’m teasing him now that he’s not on the only one who gets to go into the hall of fame,” said UK men’s basketball alum Leroy Byrd III.

The inductees represented a wide variety of sports and time periods. Some of the earliest athletes honored helped to break barriers in sports for African Americans.

While many inductees acknowledged their own accomplishments, the night was also about celebrating the accomplishments of other inductees.

“It means a lot to see a lot of these athletes accomplishing the goals of what everyone is trying to do,” said former UK football running back George Adams.

The night’s celebration was also a long-awaited homecoming to Lexington for some of the inductees, and it served as a reunion for athletes who have shaped sports in the area.

“I’ve created endless memories. It’s just always special to come home,” said Briana Green, a Lexington Catholic alum. “It feels like it’s like a family reunion, coming here [...] last time I saw them I was like 5 or 6 years old.”

Despite this year’s group being on the second class of inductees, many in this year’s class are aiming to pave the path for future generations of Lexington’s African-American athletes.

“I want the children to see that if they dream big, work hard, and pray, and if it’s God’s will that they can make it in a big man sport,” said Byrd III.

More information about the Lexington African-American Sports Hall of Fame, including how to nominate individual athletes or teams for next year’s class, can be found on the LAASHOF website.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toney Wade was in Kentucky for several weeks after he told Ricky Griffis' family he would...
Man instrumental in high-profile search operations under investigation
Shortly before 3:30 AM, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Broadway for a...
Lexington police investigate early morning homicide
One person is seriously hurt after a hit-and-run crash in Lexington.
One person seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
Apple again issues ‘important security updates’ for iPhone
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized

Latest News

Ky. Fish & Wildlife celebrates National Hunting and Fishing Day
WATCH | Ky. Fish & Wildlife celebrates National Hunting and Fishing Day
Two dead in Lexington shooting
WATCH | Two dead in Lexington shooting
Winchester child in need of transplant receives new liver
WATCH | Winchester child in need of transplant receives new liver
Law enforcement swarms an apartment complex in Lexington.
Two dead in Lexington murder-suicide