One seriously hurt in downtown Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say one man is fighting for his life after a early morning shooting.

Lexington Police responded to the shooting around 1:25 a.m. Sunday, along West Main Street.

When they arrived, they say they found a man suffering from life-threatening gun shot wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

Police say the suspect fled before they arrived.

They have no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.

The investigation is ongoing.

