SEC Nation to visit Lexington for Florida vs. UK

FILE - SEC Nation's Tim Tebow to be in Lexington for taping ahead of Florida vs. UK. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb, File)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The SEC Network’s pre-game show, SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper, is set to film in Lexington ahead of the noon kickoff between No. 25 Florida and UK on Sept. 30.

The show will start at 10 a.m. and go until noon ET Saturday. The filming location is still to be announced.

Marty Smith will be the guest-host in Lexington as the show’s main host, Laura Rutledge, is away for Monday Night football responsibilities. Smith will be joined by Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow.

Additional shows happening ahead of the Wildcat, Gator showdown include Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper live Saturday morning from 9-10 a.m. and The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Johnsonville live post-game from 3-7 p.m.

