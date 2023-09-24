Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Taylor Swift spotted at Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce dating rumors

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
By KCTV5 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Taylor Swift showed up for a Kansas City Chiefs game Sunday, watching from a suite alongside the mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Dating rumors have been swirling around Swift and Kelce after he attended one of her concerts in Kansas City, intending to give her a friendship bracelet along with his phone number.

It was reported earlier this week that Kelce invited Swift to come see a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium.

“I threw the ball in her court and told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.’ So, we’ll see what happens in the near future,” Kelce said Thursday in an interview on The Pat McAfee Show.

It looks like Swift threw the ball back.

Video posted on social media shows the pop star cheering on the Chiefs alongside Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce.

On Wednesday, Kelce’s brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, seemingly confirmed the Chiefs tight end and Swift were dating, but Travis Kelce laughed off the rumors during his interview on McAfee’s show.

“It’s hilarious how much traction this has actually got,” he said. “It’s like an old game in school called ‘Telephone,’ where everybody is just whispering in each other’s ear, just hearing some random stuff. No one actually knows what’s going on.”

Kelce then jokingly went off on his brother.

“The guy is absolutely ridic— can’t stay out of the freaking headlines,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly before 3:30 AM, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Broadway for a...
Lexington police investigate early morning homicide, suspect identified
Law enforcement swarms an apartment complex in Lexington.
Two dead in Lexington murder-suicide
Police say the shooting happened on West Main St.
Lexington police investigate fatal downtown shooting, victim identified
Toney Wade was in Kentucky for several weeks after he told Ricky Griffis' family he would...
Man instrumental in high-profile search operations under investigation
FCPS issues updated safety guidelines at games and events.
FCPS issues new safety guidelines for games, school events

Latest News

Golden alert issued for missing Jessamine Co. woman
WATCH | Golden alert issued for missing Jessamine Co. woman
Accidental overdose becomes leading cause of death in Kentuckians under 40
WATCH | Accidental overdose becomes leading cause of death in Kentuckians under 40
Horse spotted running along I-75N
WATCH | Horse spotted running along I-75N
A shooting at Tuskegee University on Saturday night left multiple people injured.
Multiple people injured in shooting at Tuskegee University