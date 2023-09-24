Everyday Kentucky
WATCH: Skydiver lands perfectly on inflatable unicorn

By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(Gray News) – An incredible feat took place at a skydiving festival in England this month.

In Langar, Nottinghamshire, a skydiver performed a stunt where he landed perfectly on an inflatable unicorn on Sept. 6.

The competition was only open to people who had completed at least 200 jumps previously.

Jan Zackl was the only skydiver who managed to land directly on top of the inflatable unicorn.

More information on the festival held in Langar and skydiving courses can be found here.

