Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Rain arrives for the middle part of the week

Showers and storms are likely for both Wednesday and Thursday
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another beautiful night coming up with clear skies for the evening and temperatures starting out in the 70s. Skies will remain clear throughout the evening into the overnight, and it will be pleasant with lows into the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday starts out very nice as we will have plenty of sunshine to start the day. Clouds will begin to increase some as we head into the afternoon, as it will be very warm, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy for the evening with a stray shower or storm possible, but most, if not all, should stay dry. A few showers and storms can’t be ruled out after midnight, as lows will be down into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday is when we start to see activity get going. Only a stray shower or storm for the first part of the day, as we will be partly cloudy. Temperatures climb back up into the upper 70s to low 80s for highs as showers and storms will begin to form, especially in the afternoon. One or two storms could be on the strong to severe side, with damaging winds and large hail the main threats. The threat of scattered showers and storms continues into the evening and overnight as lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday will be another day where we see showers and storms likely. We will be mostly cloudy throughout the day on Thursday, with showers and storms on and off throughout the day. It should be another day where most, if not all, get in on some much-needed rain. It will be a warm and humid day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Showers and storms decrease in coverage for the evening and overnight but will still be present. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday starts out partly cloudy with a few showers, especially east of I-75. By Friday afternoon, with the exception of an isolated shower, everyone will have dried out. Highs on Friday will make it back up into the upper 70s to low 80s, with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

This weekend looks fantastic, with lots of sunshine continuing into early next week. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

