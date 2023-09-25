Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Church members celebrate 100 years of historic sanctuary

Community members gathered to celebrate the 100-year history of the John G. Fee Memorial...
Community members gathered to celebrate the 100-year history of the John G. Fee Memorial Sanctuary.(WKYT)
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Sunday afternoon, Berea’s Union Church celebrated 100 years of its John G. Fee Memorial Building.

Pamela Chabora, who attended Berea College and Union Church in the 1970s, is just one of many who have called Union Church home.

“The love and the deep connection I feel to Berea, to Berea college and to Union church goes to my cells, out,” Chabora said.

While the church was originally founded in 1853, the current sanctuary was not constructed until 1922.

“A building is nothing more than a collection of a place where people can gather, but it nevertheless functions in an important way,” said Rev. Kent Gilbert. “Without the shelter of this space, so many initiatives that have made our lives better would not be possible.”

The celebration was not just about the physical structure of Union Church; it was about the values and traditions that members say make Union Church a unique place to worship and gather.

“This is a place where we try to recognize that all of God’s children, and that means all, without exception, have all the rights and all the responsibilities, all the hopes and all the desserts of just and loving treatment,” said Rev. Gilbert. “To stop, to pause, to wait, to breathe and to remember gives us both inspiration and instigation to move ahead,” said Rev. Gilbert.

For a church that Rev. Gilbert said is open to people of all backgrounds, the day served as a time for reflection and a continuation of the church’s values as the community begins another century of remembering old members, greeting new ones and welcoming back those who return.

“From all of the different places I went to, I’ve finally come home, to be back here at Union Church and Berea, where I always felt that this was my true home,” said Chabora.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly before 3:30 AM, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Broadway for a...
Lexington police investigate early morning homicide, suspect identified
Law enforcement swarms an apartment complex in Lexington.
Two dead in Lexington murder-suicide
Police say the shooting happened on West Main St.
Lexington police investigate fatal downtown shooting, victim identified
A horse was spotted running loose on a Kentucky interstate.
Horse spotted running along I-75N has been captured
Toney Wade was in Kentucky for several weeks after he told Ricky Griffis' family he would...
Man instrumental in high-profile search operations under investigation

Latest News

Police investigation.
Skeletal remains found in Morehead
Evolve Kentucky celebrates National Drive Electric Week
WATCH | Evolve Kentucky celebrates National Drive Electric Week
Golden alert issued for missing Jessamine Co. woman
WATCH | Golden alert issued for missing Jessamine Co. woman
Horse spotted running along I-75N
WATCH | Horse spotted running along I-75N