Good Question: What happened to the Barnyard venue in Bath County?

The Barnyard opened as a concert venue in 2021, bringing in some big names like Travis Tritt...
The Barnyard opened as a concert venue in 2021, bringing in some big names like Travis Tritt and John Pardi.(WKYT)
By Victor Puente
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s good question, Bob asks, “What happened to the Barnyard Venue in Sharpsburg in Bath County? They had a lot of good music and comedy acts the last couple of years, but nothing from them this year?”

The Barnyard opened as a concert venue in 2021, bringing in some big names like Travis Tritt and John Pardi.

In March, the people who run the Barnyard posted on their Facebook page that 2023 news would be coming soon. Those plans didn’t come to fruition, and last month, they put up another post with a bit of an explanation.

“We have been hard at work on some restructuring within the company to bring you even more amazing concerts and unforgettable experiences. While we initially hoped to have everything completed in order to offer an unforgettable fall 2023 season, unforseen delays have came our way.”

They go on to say they will not have any shows this fall, but they do intend to mount a comeback in 2024 and will share details when they’re available.

We have reached out to the Barnyard for a direct comment on this several times but have not heard directly back from them.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

