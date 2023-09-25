Everyday Kentucky
It’s the last week for Netflix’s DVD shipments

FILE - The first DVD that Netflix ever mailed out was “Beetlejuice” on March 10, 1998.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(CNN) - Streaming giant Netflix revolutionized the way people watch television and movies, so much so that a lot of people may have forgotten it started out as a mail-order DVD rental operation.

That part of the business model largely fell into obscurity years ago and will officially end on Friday

The company announced in April the approaching end of DVD rental shipments.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos wrote on the company’s website, “After an incredible 25-year run, we’ve decided to wind down DVD.com later this year.”

The first DVD that Netflix ever mailed out was “Beetlejuice” on March 10, 1998.

The company said in the following years, it had 40 million unique subscribers and mailed out upwards of 5 billion DVDs.

Netflix will send some subscribers 10 surprise DVDs in that final shipment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

