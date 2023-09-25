Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Shower chances increase this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have been dry for a while but that is all about to change.

These very comfortable temperatures will hold steady for the entire week. Yes, at times it will be cooler but not by much. Even with the increased threat of rain, it doesn’t look like we will have a tremendous amount actually fall in our region.

By Wednesday, the rain chances will be much higher. You’ll see some showers & storms develop with even a few gustier thunderstorms possible. There is a MARGINAL Risk of severe weather on Wednesday. That is something that we haven’t had around here for a while. Most of those storms will bring some stronger winds to the region. This is a much-needed drink of water for Kentucky. We are still sitting at 0.39″ for rainfall this month. At this point, we should be around 2.71″ of total rainfall. Some of the long-range forecasts, for this week, only have an inch or so of precipitation by Sunday.

Take care of each other!

