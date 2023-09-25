Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky police say six dead puppies found in alley

An animal cruelty case is under investigation in Richmond. The Richmond Police Department says that six puppies were found inside a container.(Source: WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - An animal cruelty case is under investigation in Richmond.

The Richmond Police Department says that six puppies were found inside a container. The puppies were deceased.

They were found in Kelley Alley. The alleyway is just down the road from downtown Richmond’s Main Street.

Police Chief Rodney Richardson says the alley is a well-traveled area, with a good amount of foot traffic.

Chief Richardson says situations like this can be avoided, by reaching out for help.

“There’s plenty social media out there, groups to rehome pets, and you can check with those groups. Check with the humane society, check vets offices, the local animal shelter, and see if they know of any place that they can take the puppies, or there may be someone looking for a puppy.” Chief Richardson said.

He’s seen other animal cruelty cases while working for the police department, but he’s never seen one like this.

Chief Richardson says their officer leading the investigation is hard at work to get more information.

“We as a society have to be responsible for those sort of things. If we get a pet we need to make sure that that is what we want to do, but we also have to take care of them. It’s like we do our children. It’s the same thing.”

Chief Richardson says that their officers are passionate about this case, and if anyone has more information about this situation reach out to the Richmond Police Department.

