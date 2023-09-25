Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky Utilities adds more EV charging stations

Kentucky Utilities announced that they are adding two new charging stations to Kentucky's...
Kentucky Utilities announced that they are adding two new charging stations to Kentucky’s public electric vehicle charging network.(WKYT)
By Alexa Minton
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky Utilities announced that they are adding two new charging stations to Kentucky’s public electric vehicle charging network.

An addition that they not only are excited to share but they feel is essential to Kentucky’s growing presence in the EV community.

“We try to make sure that our customers have access to these charging stations,” said KU Spokesperson Daniel Lowry, “You know, we have 20 or so now, and we are adding more, but there are a lot of charging stations across the state more than 280, and they keep growing every day.”

The new stations will be located at the Lake Cumberland Tourist Commission in Russell Springs and Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center in Louisville.

Both stations, additionally, will be level three charging stations, meaning that, depending on the make and model, cars could be charged in as quick as 15 minutes.

“EVs are growing every day. I mean, we have more than four dozen types of electric vehicles that are hitting the market in the next three years,” Lowry said. “And so, there is a big demand for charging stations. We’re trying to make sure that they are out there for folks.”

Kentucky’s Cabinet of Economic Development says more than $10 billion is being newly invested into electric vehicle projects, as the state currently holds the number one spot for producer of cars per capita.

KU hopes that the addition of charging stations across the state will benefit Kentucky’s quick-growing electric vehicle marketplace.

“As the vehicle population, the EV vehicles grow - charging stations will continue to grow too,” said Lowry.

Kentucky Utilities is partnering with Evolve Kentucky this weekend to host an Electric Vehicle Event. 75 EV drivers will be at KU’s main branch in Downtown Lexington to show the benefits of making the EV switch to those interested.

The event will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is completely free.

