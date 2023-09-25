Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Lexington man accused of murdering stepfather

James Bradburn, a Lexington man accused of murdering his own stepfather, was seen in court Monday.
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - James Bradburn, a Lexington man accused of murdering his own stepfather, was seen in court Monday.

Around one week ago, police arrived on the scene of a house on Marshall Lane, they say they found Bradburn barricaded inside the home that he and his stepfather Arliss Stewart lived in together.

Bradburn was arrested at the scene.

Police reports then confirmed the relationship between Bradburn and Stewart as stepson and stepfather.

Monday morning, he briefly entered the courtroom for a preliminary hearing.

The hearing was quickly delayed after his attorney requested to reschedule a private preliminary hearing, claiming that Bradburn was suffering from mental health issues at the time.

Judge Gunther rescheduled the hearing for a later date.

We reached out to family members of the two who were present in the courtroom for comment, but they declined to speak with us.

Decades ago, Bradburn was also facing charges of stalking Stewart in 1997, but those charges were dismissed.

Bradburn will reappear in court with a private preliminary hearing on October 9.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A horse was spotted running loose on a Kentucky interstate.
Horse spotted running along I-75N has been captured
Police say the shooting happened on West Main St.
Lexington police investigate fatal downtown shooting, victim identified
Law enforcement swarms an apartment complex in Lexington.
Two dead in Lexington murder-suicide
Police investigation.
Skeletal remains found in Morehead
Shortly before 3:30 AM, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Broadway for a...
Lexington police investigate early morning homicide, suspect identified

Latest News

Police lights
Search for suspect underway after Kentucky deputy assaulted during traffic stop
James Bradburn, a Lexington man accused of murdering his own stepfather, was seen in court...
WATCH |Lexington man accused of murdering stepfather
The honor guard changes out every 30 minutes.
Former Gov. Brereton Jones lying in state at Kentucky Capitol
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast