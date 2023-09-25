Lexington man accused of murdering stepfather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - James Bradburn, a Lexington man accused of murdering his own stepfather, was seen in court Monday.

Around one week ago, police arrived on the scene of a house on Marshall Lane, they say they found Bradburn barricaded inside the home that he and his stepfather Arliss Stewart lived in together.

Bradburn was arrested at the scene.

Police reports then confirmed the relationship between Bradburn and Stewart as stepson and stepfather.

Monday morning, he briefly entered the courtroom for a preliminary hearing.

The hearing was quickly delayed after his attorney requested to reschedule a private preliminary hearing, claiming that Bradburn was suffering from mental health issues at the time.

Judge Gunther rescheduled the hearing for a later date.

We reached out to family members of the two who were present in the courtroom for comment, but they declined to speak with us.

Decades ago, Bradburn was also facing charges of stalking Stewart in 1997, but those charges were dismissed.

Bradburn will reappear in court with a private preliminary hearing on October 9.

