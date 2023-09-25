Everyday Kentucky
Luxury apartment complex coming to historic Lexington neighborhood

Mayor Linda Gorton joined the Andover Management Group and others at a groundbreaking ceremony for 'The Landing at Lakewood Harbour' Monday.
Mayor Linda Gorton joined the Andover Management Group and others at a groundbreaking ceremony for ‘The Landing at Lakewood Harbour’ Monday.(WKYT)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton joined the Andover Management Group and others at a groundbreaking ceremony for ‘The Landing at Lakewood Harbour’ on Monday.

Representatives with the Andover Management Group said the 100-unit complex is considered the first of its kind in the Lakewood area.

Work is already underway on the site.

The Andover Management Group has owned the property for years while they worked to figure out what to build. They said the plan includes one and two-bedroom units as well as two penthouses.

Each unit will have high-end cabinetry and finishes and patios.

The complex will have various amenities, including a pool, fitness center and dog park. Pricing hasn’t been released yet.

The Andover Management Group said what makes this complex stand out is that it looks out over Lake Fontaine.

“Lexington has been, you know, booming, and people need more and more places to go. So we’re really excited to offer something that hasn’t been seen yet in Lexington, especially in this area. A lot of people that live here already want to stay in this area. We are very excited to offer something different for them and see if there’s something this property might bring to their needs,” said Katelyn Mustari, a property manager with the Andover Management Group.

The complex is expected to open in the fall of 2024. For inquiries, email info@harbourlandingky.com.

