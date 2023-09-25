Man killed in Laurel Co. crash
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash.
The crash reportedly happened in northern Laurel County around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday.
Following an initial investigation, deputies said a man was driving a Can-Am side-by-side and was ejected.
Blake Miller, 35, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Laurel County Coroner.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.