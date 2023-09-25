Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Coroner identifies person killed in Scott County crash

Ambulance stolen from Grandview
Ambulance stolen from Grandview(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A person died in a car crash in Scott County Sunday morning.

Deputies say when they arrived, they saw a white car off the road in a field.

We’re told the driver was ejected.

The coroner’s office pronounced the victim dead on the scene. The coroner has identified that person as 45-year-old Jason Darrow of Scott County.

They are still trying to figure out what caused the crash.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A horse was spotted running loose on a Kentucky interstate.
Horse spotted running along I-75N has been captured
Police say the shooting happened on West Main St.
Lexington police investigate fatal downtown shooting, victim identified
Law enforcement swarms an apartment complex in Lexington.
Two dead in Lexington murder-suicide
Police investigation.
Skeletal remains found in Morehead
Shortly before 3:30 AM, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Broadway for a...
Lexington police investigate early morning homicide, suspect identified

Latest News

Mayor Linda Gorton joined the Andover Management Group and others at a groundbreaking ceremony...
Luxury apartment complex coming to historic Lexington neighborhood
KSP says the crash happened at 4254 River Road in Lockport.
UK employee killed in crash
The Barnyard opened as a concert venue in 2021, bringing in some big names like Travis Tritt...
Good Question: What happened to the Barnyard venue in Bath County?
Police lights
Suspect arrested after Kentucky deputy assaulted during traffic stop