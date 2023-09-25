Coroner identifies person killed in Scott County crash
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A person died in a car crash in Scott County Sunday morning.
Deputies say when they arrived, they saw a white car off the road in a field.
We’re told the driver was ejected.
The coroner’s office pronounced the victim dead on the scene. The coroner has identified that person as 45-year-old Jason Darrow of Scott County.
They are still trying to figure out what caused the crash.
